Comair cuts back
Comair has axed operations boss Glen Orsmond, who rejoined it only last year, in a major management overhaul
19 March 2020 - 05:00
Struggling listed airline Comair is restructuring its management team amid the biggest shakeup in the history of the domestic aviation industry.
Two senior executives will go, in what the company says is restructuring within the group.
