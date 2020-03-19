Money & Investing Absa’s Mminele is doing it his way Huge ructions in global markets likely to force a rethink of how Absa manages the future under its new CEO BL PREMIUM

Daniel Mminele has taken over as Absa CEO at a critical point in the bank’s history.

After all, the former Reserve Bank deputy governor was given quite a tight mandate by the Absa board when he was first offered the job in mid-2019.