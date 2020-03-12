How Sasol stock lost R55bn in two days
Riyadh’s oil price war has had a catastrophic effect on oil companies, not least stumbling Sasol
12 March 2020 - 05:00
An implosion in Sasol’s share price — after a stunning collapse in oil prices — means the petrochemicals company will almost certainly have to go to the market to raise money to deal with its crippling debt.
Sasol’s shares sank an unprecedented 46% on Monday after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war, largely to force fellow Opec producer Russia to agree to production cuts.
