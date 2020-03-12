Money & Investing Discovery Vitality: Is it still worth it? Is the long-standing wellness rewards programme becoming skinnier than a Melrose Arch spinning instructor? BL PREMIUM

Discovery Vitality, the incentive-based wellness programme of insurer Discovery Ltd, has defended its decision to introduce changes that have left some members wondering if the R280 monthly cost is worth it.

A minor social media storm erupted in January after Discovery changed the incentive for its Vitality Active Rewards programme from Vitality Points to Discovery Miles, its new rewards currency.