Investing EQ: how not to sell in a market rout Investors have lost trillions of dollars in the space of a week, but the panic may be a canny buyer's best friend right now

The coronavirus is turning out to be the biggest destroyer of wealth since the 2008 global financial crisis, wiping out an estimated $6-trillion in value off global stock markets and almost R1-trillion off the JSE all share index in the last week of February alone.

Yet for the contrarian investor, now may be the time to buy rather than panic.