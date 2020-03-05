Hedge fund returns: Looking past the cost

Hedge funds in SA have been losing popularity, rapidly.

But last month’s market rout may finally see these "alternative assets" deliver the returns for which long-suffering investors have been holding out.

The latest figures from Novare Actuaries & Consultants, for 2018, show a fall in total assets under management from R60bn at the start of the year to just R47bn 12 months later.

Instead, investors have ploughed their money into local private equity funds, which now have about R171bn of investors’ cash.

The biggest obstacle for hedge funds is still their perceived high fees. Sygnia abandoned hedge funds in August 2018, calling them "a management-fee racket", while others such as Momentum have downscaled their exposure.

It always looked bizarre to pay up to 4% for a global hedge fund, especially if you consider that in 2019 the average return from hedge funds was just 7% against the US benchmark S&P 500’s gain of 29%. This index can be accessed for a fee of just 0.08% through Vanguard or BlackRock.

But Gwyneth Roberts, editor of HedgeNews Africa, says SA funds have performed better than their international peers.

In 2018, when equities fell 8.5%, the average hedge fund return was a positive 5.2%.

Last year the return was 7.9%, which was better than the capped shareholder weighted index, though short of the 12% gained on the JSE’s all share index itself.

"The problem is that pension funds cannot invest more than 2.5% of their assets in a single hedge fund," says Roberts. "And … regular funds of funds cannot invest in hedge funds, even though their clients can now do so directly."