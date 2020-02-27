Money & Investing Tiger Brands: Now for the chair’s head One lone shareholder is pushing to have both Tiger’s chair and its new CEO removed. But don’t hold your breath BL PREMIUM

You might have thought that just two weeks after the unexpected retirement of its brief-tenured CEO and three days after a profit warning, Tiger Brands’ AGM would have been packed to the gills.

Surely shareholders would be jostling to engage with the board and find out exactly what was going on?