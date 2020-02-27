Tiger Brands: Now for the chair’s head
One lone shareholder is pushing to have both Tiger’s chair and its new CEO removed. But don’t hold your breath
27 February 2020 - 05:00
You might have thought that just two weeks after the unexpected retirement of its brief-tenured CEO and three days after a profit warning, Tiger Brands’ AGM would have been packed to the gills.
Surely shareholders would be jostling to engage with the board and find out exactly what was going on?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now