Money & Investing Sasol: Bottom of the barrel With share prices at 15-year lows and the threat of class action, the group still hopes for a turnaround at Lake Charles BL PREMIUM

Investors have lost a packet on Sasol, which is now facing a class action lawsuit over its ill-fated Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP). As its shares scrape 15-year lows, the big question is: are the bad times behind it?

Sasol is standing firm on its refusal to release an internal report on what went wrong at Lake Charles — even as potential class action lawsuits mount against the synthetic fuels and chemicals group.