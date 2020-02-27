Sasol: Bottom of the barrel
With share prices at 15-year lows and the threat of class action, the group still hopes for a turnaround at Lake Charles
27 February 2020 - 05:00
Investors have lost a packet on Sasol, which is now facing a class action lawsuit over its ill-fated Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP). As its shares scrape 15-year lows, the big question is: are the bad times behind it?
Sasol is standing firm on its refusal to release an internal report on what went wrong at Lake Charles — even as potential class action lawsuits mount against the synthetic fuels and chemicals group.
