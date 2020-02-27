Discovery: Time to win over the cynics

Discovery has been the feeblest performer in SA’s life assurance sector over the past year. It is down 33%, even worse than the hapless Old Mutual.

Since its record high of R190, Discovery’s decline looks precipitous: the share peaked in September 2018, but by this week it had slid to below R100 — a slump of around 47%. While its interim results to December 2019 show that many parts of the business remain robust, Discovery is burning through cash as it struggles to bring its new business ventures, like banking, to anything resembling scale.

More than half its operating profit is provided by Discovery Life in SA, which recorded a 25% increase in operating profit to nearly R1.9bn. Some analysts, such as Renaissance Capital’s Francois du Toit, believe this is overstated.

But Discovery group CEO Adrian Gore says: "Our shared-value model, centred on the Vitality wellness programme, has had a proven effect on mortality and morbidity."

However, Warwick Bam, head of research at Avior Capital, says recent spikes in death claims and risks from a deteriorating SA economy heighten investor concern. "Another issue is the poor cash generation as new business strain [upfront commission costs] and reinsurance payments lead to a mismatch between cash flow and earnings."

Discovery’s far older competitors, such as Old Mutual and Sanlam, do not have this problem, as they have huge back books pushing out cash.