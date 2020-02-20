Nampak’s accounting coffin: where bad deals die
Nampak was once one of the JSE’s bluest of blue chips. The way it does its accounts may explain its fall from grace
20 February 2020 - 05:00
Shareholder activist Chris Logan might finally have got to the bottom of Nampak’s consistently poor results over the past several years.
Essentially, he argues, management buries its failures in an accounting coffin marked "abnormal items", where it can then ignore them.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now