Harmony Gold: SA’s new gold mine champion
Harmony — once an industry upstart — is now the largest local player after AngloGold’s historic decision to exit SA
20 February 2020 - 05:00
The Mponeng gold mine near Carletonville is the world’s deepest, extending 4km beneath the surface.
Started in 1981 and known as the Western Deep Levels South Shaft at the time, the world-class mine was the first to cost $1bn. It attracted interest from around the world.
