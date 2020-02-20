Grit Real Estate: taking on the Africa doubters

Bronwyn Corbett has had a tough task of late in selling the Africa investment case to local fund managers. The chartered accountant, who co-founded Grit Real Estate Income Fund in 2012 (initially as Delta International), is one of just a handful of SA property players still chasing the African growth story.

Many other JSE-listed companies that dipped their toes into the real estate markets of Zambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and Mozambique over the past decade have either ditched further development plans or are exiting these countries altogether. They include Hyprop Investments, Attacq, Tradehold and Resilient Reit.

That comes on the back of large property valuation knocks many have had to take in their African portfolios in the aftermath of the 2015/2016 oil and commodity price crash, the continent’s dimmer GDP growth outlook, ongoing political uncertainty and currency volatility.

But Corbett has no plans to follow suit.

In fact, she’s using the downturn, and thus softer property prices, to grow Grit’s footprint across various African countries.

And though SA investors’ enthusiasm for the rest of Africa may have waned, their UK counterparts are seemingly still happy to back Grit’s expansion trial.

At the company’s interim results presentation last week Corbett said UK fund managers have increased their exposure to Grit from 12% to just less than 30% since the company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) at the end of July 2018.