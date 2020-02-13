Section 12J: snag that tax break

It is hard to read about any new hotel which has not been funded through section 12J investors, whether its the voco hotel being built in Rosebank, Johannesburg, or the Pepperclub in central Cape Town.

But the tax break is much more than just a way to get invested in some flashy property.

And, used together with skills transfers, it should be a much more cost-effective and efficient boost for the economy than many other worthy schemes on offer, says Pavlo Phitidis of Aurik Business Accelerator.

He runs 12J investments through the Aurik fund, and says that on a visit to the UK he could see the success of its Enterprise Investment Scheme.

With tax benefits, private investors are encouraged to provide finance to small businesses which the banks are usually reluctant to fund. Without bank support, individuals given generous tax breaks help fill the gap.

"The UK became the go-to place in Europe for innovation, before Brexit at least," Phitidis says.

"Corporates are hoping to move the needle through initiatives such as the Youth Employment Scheme, but few small businesses have the time or the bandwidth to train and manage youngsters."

Junior mining was the original target for section 12J.

But while it was changed to invest in a wide range of venture capital activities in 2009, it has attracted significant flows only over the past two years, mainly into property.

In 2017 there was just R1.8bn invested.

This had moved up to R8.3bn by the end of 2019, but just R3.7bn had been invested into underlying companies; the rest remains in cash.

As we approach the end of the financial year on February 29, there are few opportunities to minimise our tax payout.

Section 12J schemes are one way of doing so.

Sure, up to 27.5% of tax is deductible in retirement annuities and pensions combined, but there is a cap of R350,000 which won’t be the answer for the very wealthy.

Tax-free savings accounts are a useful option for the broader public, but it is just R33,000 and not tax deductible upfront.

The current 12J regime has a finite lifespan: it ends in June 2021, though existing schemes will be in run-off for the next five years.

Jaltech CEO Jonty Sacks believes that if section 12J is revived after the sunset date, it will exclude hospitality investments.