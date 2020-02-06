The rise and rise of ETFs

The frenetic success of exchange traded funds (ETFs) will not result in a market meltdown, say its supporters.

ETF products had another great year in 2019, with net inflows of $570bn (according to ETFGI, a research firm based in London) bringing total assets under management to $6.3-trillion.

But though this is a vast sum, it is still small in relation to the $127-trillion universe of publicly traded investments worldwide.

Still, the difference doesn’t quite capture the dominance and concentration ETFs enjoy among some instruments, most notably the S&P500, where they cumulatively own about 20% of all shares in the index.

And for many years ETFs have enjoyed the lion’s share of every new dollar saved in the US.

Critics, like Financial Times columnist Jonathan Guthrie, openly question what type of custodians and corporate watchdogs giant ETF companies like Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street will be.

That is, if passive investment begins to dominate the shares in issue of individual companies, how will these passive instruments behave when it comes to corporate boardrooms?

"The greater the dominance of a few investors, the worse for shareholder democracy," warns Guthrie.

Conventional methodology dictates that when a company enters an index, an ETF which tracks that index must buy that company’s share, and vice versa for those falling out.

In other words, ETF investors are rendered indiscriminate buyers (and sellers).

So as the volume of money poured into these instruments continues to rise, will this create distortions in the prices of the underlying assets?