Quilter: star performer on the JSE

While the antics of its former parent, Old Mutual, stole the headlines, UK wealth manager Quilter was the real star performer last year, quietly amassing a 34% gain in its share price on the JSE.

Its shares spiked again last week on the news of a big jump in investor flows, rising over 6% to top R33.

These flows grew 17% in the fourth quarter, to £3.5bn.

More significantly, clients have stopped withdrawing their funds and net client cash outflows of £1.4bn swung to a net inflow of £500m.

Prudential head of equities Johny Lambridis says the headline numbers weren’t, in fact, the main cause of the rally.

Instead, he says, "there was the relief that the migration to a new investment platform is starting on February 22".

The platform, similar to a linked investment service provider such as Glacier or Investec IMS, took three years to rebuild and cost a cool £450m.

CEO Paul Feeney promises that the migration will be finished by September.