Other people’s money: Brait’s R200m windfall for execs
The only comfort in Brait’s departing executives snaffling such a large payout is that it could have been much worse
06 February 2020 - 05:00
A R200m payment for Brait’s soon-to-be-replaced investment management team, including CEO John Gnodde — seems incredulous in light of the share’s 95% plunge since 2015.
But, says key Brait backer and retail tycoon Christo Wiese, the payment simply takes account of an existing contract.
