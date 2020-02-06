Money & Investing Other people’s money: Brait’s R200m windfall for execs The only comfort in Brait’s departing executives snaffling such a large payout is that it could have been much worse BL PREMIUM

A R200m payment for Brait’s soon-to-be-replaced investment management team, including CEO John Gnodde — seems incredulous in light of the share’s 95% plunge since 2015.

But, says key Brait backer and retail tycoon Christo Wiese, the payment simply takes account of an existing contract.