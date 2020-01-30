Woolworths: Time to pick up the pieces
Woolworths’ new CEO will have an even tougher job on his hands as fashion, food and beauty sales stumble
30 January 2020 - 05:00
So now we know why Woolworths’ CEO of nine years, Ian Moir, will be quitting on February 16: disappointing interim results are due out four days later.
Over to you, Roy Bagattini.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.