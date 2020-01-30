Money & Investing

Woolworths: Time to pick up the pieces

Woolworths’ new CEO will have an even tougher job on his hands as fashion, food and beauty sales stumble

BL PREMIUM
30 January 2020 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

So now we know why Woolworths’ CEO of nine years, Ian Moir, will be quitting on February 16: disappointing interim results are due out four days later.

Over to you, Roy Bagattini.

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.