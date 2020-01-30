Money & Investing portfolio changes Rethinking Rupert’s Reinet A structural shift away from tobacco could mean the recent stonking share rally is far from over BL PREMIUM

Reinet Investments, the Rupert family-controlled offshore vehicle, has been in smouldering form of late — at a time when it is lightening up on its long-held tobacco habit.

Instead, it is bumping up investment in its second-biggest asset, the UK’s Pension Insurance Corp (PensCorp).