Taking the offshore plunge on global Reits

It is high time for SA property investors to include offshore companies in their portfolios if they want a fighting chance at decent returns.

Offshore listed property, widely known as global real estate investment trusts (Reits), was one of the best money-spinning sectors in the world last year. It delivered a stellar 21% average total return in rand terms (as measured by the GPR 250 Reit index).

That is streets ahead of the average 2% that investors who were exposed to JSE-listed property stocks last year had to be satisfied with. What’s more, last year’s disappointing performance followed a colossal 25% drop in SA property in 2018.

Global Reits also comfortably outperformed the all share index’s (Alsi) 12% gain over one year.

Kundayi Munzara, director of property asset manager Sesfikile Capital, ascribes last year’s offshore Reit rally to strong growth in company earnings in various global regions on the back of a healthy supply/demand balance.

Even UK Reits recovered following a two-year Brexit-induced price slump, while demand for US-listed property stocks was supported by a strong economy, a 50-year-low unemployment rate and three interest rate cuts over the year. "In a low interest rate climate, defensive, yield-play sectors like property will typically outperform," says Munzara.

But the global Reit sector is no flash in the pan. Over five years, the sector has delivered a 68% total return in rand versus the 34% and 6% that investors would have earned respectively from the SA listed property index (Sapy) and the Alsi.

The performance divergence becomes even more stark over 10 years: global Reits are in fact the third-best performing sector in the world after the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, with a total rand return of 413%.

That compares to the Sapy’s 180% and the Alsi’s 178% over the same time.