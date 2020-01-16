How resource king John Biccard stuck to his guns

Last year’s resurgence in the JSE’s platinum miners was vindication for Investec’s value fund manager, John Biccard, after a painful few years. The FM asked how much pressure he felt during the hard times.

JB: As a business, Investec knows that’s our strategy so there’s not open pressure … but obviously there is pressure.

Platinum’s a good example because it took three years of waiting and [that’s] a long time. So, I’d take people through how cheap [the shares were] and why it should come right. You go through it with people internally and externally and they’ll say: "Well, your logic seems entirely correct." But then another six months passes, and you can see that people start to think that you’re wrong. Personally, it doesn’t worry me. I’ve run the fund for 20 years and done this [numerous] times …

I’ll tell you a strange thing … I find it easier when it’s a time like that, because when a share starts going up quickly, then I have to start worrying about selling it. Like Impala was [a year ago], it’s easy in a way — you just buy more every day and the lower it goes the easier it becomes … you’re getting something at better value. But once something starts going up, then I have to start thinking: what is the fair price at which to sell, and what else can I buy?

Then you must be in a state now, given how share prices have risen?

JB: No, because we sold them. If you go back a year ago, Sibanye and Impala were more than 40% of the fund; today they are 5% of the fund. When the share was R20, we told people it’s worth R120, so when it got there, we sold them.

Do you find it hard to part with shares that have done well?

JB: There’s a lot of other things to buy, and we never have expensive shares in the portfolio.

As soon as a share becomes fairly priced, I’m quite happy to sell it.

Impala is a good example: we started buying four years ago at R80. And then it went down for three years from R80 to R20 and bottomed at R16. That last bit, from R40 to R16, I bought the share every day for maybe 100 days in a row, to keep it at 10% of the fund.

That’s very important because as a value buyer, it’s unusual that I buy a share and it goes up. We buy it, and it goes down some more, and you have to keep buying it to reduce your average cost. When Sibanye was R8 and Impala was R16 we had 10% in each and one’s gone up five, the other’s gone up 10 times. That reduced our average-in price to below R40. When we started selling, say at R90, you’ve already made about three times your money.