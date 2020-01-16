Astoria buyout: diving for the JSE’s deep value

Cashed-out offshore investment company Astoria might finally be the key to unlocking value at RECM & Calibre (RAC).

Spearheaded by asset management heavyweights Piet Viljoen and Jan van Niekerk, RAC is an investment firm with a penchant for buying into unloved local companies.

RAC itself hasn’t enjoyed much market affection of late, dwindling from its 2016 high of R26 to its present R15 level.

It owns almost 80% of Astoria (which now comprises mainly cash), and is in the throes of making an offer to the remaining minority shareholders at 240c a share.

Before taking full control, RAC was instrumental in forcing the offshore investment company — founded out of Peter Armitage’s Anchor Capital stable — to liquidate its holdings and return a R12.82 a share dividend to shareholders.

RAC banked a not insubstantial R453m in the process.

Unfortunately, RAC’s success at Astoria has been overshadowed by two costly missteps in the form of investments in building supplies group Dawn and hapless diamond miner Trans Hex Group. The Dawn investment was unceremoniously wiped out, and Trans Hex, which has a main subsidiary under threat of liquidation, is probably wisely pursuing a delisting from the JSE.

At last count, RAC shares were offering a discount of almost 50% on the end-September 2019 NAV of R28.88 a share.