Money & Investing Why SA is at risk of missing the 5G train 2020 is gearing up to be 'the year of 5G'. But amid myriad challenges, SA seems at risk of missing out

In theory, 2020 should be an exciting growth year for SA’s telecoms sector and for investors in companies such as Vodacom, Telkom, MTN and even battered Blue Label Telecoms, the largest shareholder in debt-laden Cell C.

In practice, thanks to load-shedding, an overzealous regulator (the Competition Commission) and continued regulatory and policy paralysis, the year ahead could end up delivering the opposite.