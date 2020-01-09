Money & Investing MTN’s ‘protection racket’ for the Taliban Families of US service personnel are seeking damages from MTN and others for allegedly paying off the Taliban in Afghanistan BL PREMIUM

Angering the US military and, by default, the US government, may be the aim of certain Middle Eastern organisations. It should not be the corporate goal of a company the size of MTN.

But this is essentially what a lawsuit, brought by families of US service personnel and contractors killed in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2017, portrays the company as having done — funding the Taliban through the payment of "protection money" that, in turn, was used to finance an Al-Qaeda-sponsored insurgency that led to the deaths of more than 100 US citizens.