MTN’s ‘protection racket’ for the Taliban
Families of US service personnel are seeking damages from MTN and others for allegedly paying off the Taliban in Afghanistan
09 January 2020 - 05:00
Angering the US military and, by default, the US government, may be the aim of certain Middle Eastern organisations. It should not be the corporate goal of a company the size of MTN.
But this is essentially what a lawsuit, brought by families of US service personnel and contractors killed in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2017, portrays the company as having done — funding the Taliban through the payment of "protection money" that, in turn, was used to finance an Al-Qaeda-sponsored insurgency that led to the deaths of more than 100 US citizens.
