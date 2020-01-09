Iqbal Survé in hot water once more
JSE censures two of Survé’s companies; the businessman’s tense relationship with the bourse is likely to continue
09 January 2020 - 05:00
Yet another fight is brewing between the JSE and two of Iqbal Survé’s businesses, Ayo Technology Solutions and African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI). The companies failed to file audited financial statements for the year ended August, leaving the JSE with a headache and its new CEO, Leila Fourie, getting the mother of all hospital passes.
Exchange rules dictate that companies must submit audited accounts within four months of their financial year-end so that investors can draw timely conclusions about their prospects and performances.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.