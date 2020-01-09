Money & Investing Iqbal Survé in hot water once more JSE censures two of Survé’s companies; the businessman’s tense relationship with the bourse is likely to continue BL PREMIUM

Yet another fight is brewing between the JSE and two of Iqbal Survé’s businesses, Ayo Technology Solutions and African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI). The companies failed to file audited financial statements for the year ended August, leaving the JSE with a headache and its new CEO, Leila Fourie, getting the mother of all hospital passes.

Exchange rules dictate that companies must submit audited accounts within four months of their financial year-end so that investors can draw timely conclusions about their prospects and performances.