Woolworths: How Simon Susman made all the difference For the first time in almost a century, a Susman will have no say over one of the JSE's best-performing retailers

November 28 was a historic day for Woolworths; the end of what you might call a corporate dynasty.

The retailer had just wrapped up its 2019 AGM and for the first time in more than 90 years there was no Susman in a senior position in the group’s management structure. Simon Susman, grandson of Elie Susman, who partnered with Woolies founder Max Sonnenberg in the 1930s, retired as chair after his 37-year stint with the company.