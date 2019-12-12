Transaction Capital a rare phenomenon on the JSE

We think there’s a lot of growth that can come both from bringing new sellers into the market, as well as changing the types of debt that people are selling.

So, historically, companies wouldn’t have thought to sell their nonperforming loans?

DH: To give you a feel, in Europe well over 80% of all consumer debts collected by an external party are through that party buying that debt.

About 70% of the debt in SA is still outsourced on a contingent basis, which is pretty inefficient, because it’s very hard to collect something when you only have a short period of time, say, three months [in which to do so]. If you buy something you can work that debt for a year or two. You can afford to be less aggressive.

If more consumers fall into arrears in SA, is that good or bad for Transaction?

DH: In a negative consumer environment you see two things: first, consumer-facing businesses become quite risk averse and we don’t see banks growing their books, so our market actually shrinks, and it’s more difficult to collect the debt. But instead of buying it for 10c in the rand, in good times, you would buy it for 8c, which is where we are right now.

Were banks to call in their debts against SAA or Eskom, would some sort of credit catastrophe pose a major risk to Transaction Capital in the year ahead, given that you rely on debt to fund your business?

DH: What we’ve done to counter this type of risk is have as diversified a funding model as possible, and that’s why we’ve got these international development finance institutions [DFIs] that typically would stand in to fund a business where there is a dislocation in the market. I think [a downgrade] is priced in. DFIs are about 23% of our debt and the rest is mainly from large SA funding businesses.

We might see an increase in the price of debt but I don’t think you’ll see them pulling back dramatically — and certainly not in the areas where we are.

You brought in the SA National Taxi Council as an equity partner this year. What will that do for your SA Taxi business?

DH: It is the most widely used form of public transport in SA — 15-million commuter trips a day — so it is unbelievable that it hasn’t managed to be more formalised, but it comes from various things, remembering that this industry gets no subsidy from government. We think this will create more profitability in the industry, and allow operators to run more sustainable businesses.