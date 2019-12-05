Money & Investing MTN/Vodacom: now for the data grab The Competition Commission’s report on data prices will please consumers, even as it infuriates investors BL PREMIUM

It is the fourth recommendation in a bombshell list of interventions to slash data prices that has prompted accusations of populist overreach by SA’s authorities.

This week, after a two-year probe into data costs, the Competition Commission released a report that declared: "All mobile operators must … within three months … offer all prepaid subscribers a lifeline package of daily free data to ensure all citizens have data access on a continual basis, regardless of income levels."