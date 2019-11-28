Money & Investing Coronation vs Ninety One: Fighting for your cash Coronation’s results show how tough it is for asset managers, as Investec’s Ninety One readies for its JSE debut BL PREMIUM

Hendrik du Toit will need all his many years of street smarts as Investec Asset Management transforms into the standalone Ninety One.

Recent results from Coronation Fund Managers — which will be its closest rival on the JSE — prove it is hardly a benevolent environment for listed players out there.