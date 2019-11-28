Coronation vs Ninety One: Fighting for your cash
Coronation’s results show how tough it is for asset managers, as Investec’s Ninety One readies for its JSE debut
28 November 2019 - 10:44
Hendrik du Toit will need all his many years of street smarts as Investec Asset Management transforms into the standalone Ninety One.
Recent results from Coronation Fund Managers — which will be its closest rival on the JSE — prove it is hardly a benevolent environment for listed players out there.
