Telkom aims for poisoned chalice — Cell C

Telkom is set to take another tilt at buying ailing mobile operator Cell C — but it’s a gamble it may soon live to regret.Just why Telkom may be taking another tilt at crisis-ridden mobile operator Cell C is anyone’s guess.

While Telkom hasn’t confirmed who it is targeting — the company simply said it was "in discussions in relation to a potential acquisition" this week — it’s an open secret that it has long sought to buy out what was supposed to be the challenger to Vodacom and MTN.