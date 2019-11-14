TELECOMS
Telkom aims for poisoned chalice — Cell C
14 November 2019 - 04:00
Telkom is set to take another tilt at buying ailing mobile operator Cell C — but it’s a gamble it may soon live to regret.Just why Telkom may be taking another tilt at crisis-ridden mobile operator Cell C is anyone’s guess.
While Telkom hasn’t confirmed who it is targeting — the company simply said it was "in discussions in relation to a potential acquisition" this week — it’s an open secret that it has long sought to buy out what was supposed to be the challenger to Vodacom and MTN.
