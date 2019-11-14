LUXURY RETAIL
MARC HASENFUSS: Johann Rupert plays the long game with Richemont
Richemont is not letting LVMH's swoop on coveted brand Tiffany throw it off, even as new ventures gobble up cash
14 November 2019 - 04:00
Potentially game-changing corporate action by larger rivals is not rattling Rupert family-controlled luxury brands conglomerate Richemont.
Still, there were a few pointed queries about the proposed $14.5bn takeover of US-based Tiffany by LVMH — the world’s biggest luxury goods group, with top-selling brands like Christian Dior, Givenchy and Bulgari — at Richemont’s investment presentation last week.
