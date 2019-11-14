Lean times arrive for SA Reits

Income chasers who’ve invested in listed property because of the sector’s historic ability to deliver inflation-beating dividends are no doubt wondering if it’s still the best place to stash their cash.

Dividend payouts have come under mounting pressure over the past 12 months as SA-focused real estate investment trusts (Reits) increasingly battle to fill the empty spaces in their buildings and convince cash-strapped tenants to renew leases at higher rentals.

The average dividend growth achieved by the property sector as a whole has already decelerated from 8%-12% a year between 2013 and 2017 to just 3.5% this year (see graph). In fact, a number of SA-focused property counters have in recent months declared a drop in income payouts for the first time in their JSE-listed history.

What’s worse, listed property investors are not only losing out on the income growth front. The sector has also been exposed to hefty capital losses over the past 18 months, and the SA listed property index is now trading at seven-year lows and at about 34% below the record peak reached in December 2017.

More bad news for income-dependent investors is that companies are now starting to introduce lower dividend payout ratios. That will place further pressure on the sector’s already anaemic dividend growth prospects.

Legislation adopted by the JSE in 2013 compels Reits to pay out at least 75% of their distributable earnings to shareholders in the form of a distribution or dividend, but SA Reits have until now typically paid out 100% of their income.

Last week, sector heavyweight Redefine Properties announced it was reducing its payout ratio from the usual 100% of distributable earnings to 93%.