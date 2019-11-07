Stanlib back in contention

Still, profits for the group, which is owned by listed insurer Liberty, have yet to impress.

For example, the R355m in headline earnings in 2018, while higher than 2017’s profit, is still considerably lower than the R459m reported in 2016.

"If you look at the resources, our size and our position in the asset management industry, [Stanlib] is a business that hasn’t delivered as strongly as it should have done," says head of investments Mark Lovett, who was brought in by Msibi and Liberty CEO David Munro in July 2018 to stem an exodus of clients.

While Stanlib remains one of SA’s largest asset management companies — it has more than R560bn in assets under management — a decade of underperforming the benchmark in its equity funds has dimmed its appeal for investors and overshadowed even those parts of the business, such as fixed income, that continue to hold their own.

"It wasn’t that Stanlib was a complete mess. [But it] was not delivering consistently enough," says Lovett.

"We had great franchises like the fixed income business, absolute return and property which had good, consistent delivery. Unfortunately, the areas that didn’t deliver were high-profile areas within SA: equity and multiassets."

That is changing: by September, the Stanlib Equity Fund had outperformed the benchmark by nearly 1% over a one-year period and was 2.6% above the sector average.