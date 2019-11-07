No more Mr Midas: Shoprite shareholders snub Wiese
Shoprite’s CEO is doing lots of stuff right, but troubles in Africa and the boardroom make his life difficult
07 November 2019 - 05:00
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht appears to be doing really well with the stuff he has control over, as chair Christo Wiese told shareholders at the group’s AGM.
"Pieter and his team have done a magnificent job over the past 18 months, in extremely difficult circumstances," said Wiese.
