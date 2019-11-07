Money & Investing No more Mr Midas: Shoprite shareholders snub Wiese Shoprite’s CEO is doing lots of stuff right, but troubles in Africa and the boardroom make his life difficult BL PREMIUM

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht appears to be doing really well with the stuff he has control over, as chair Christo Wiese told shareholders at the group’s AGM.

"Pieter and his team have done a magnificent job over the past 18 months, in extremely difficult circumstances," said Wiese.