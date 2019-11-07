Emira Property Fund expands its horizons

More intriguing is Jennett’s US investment strategy. He first entered the US two years ago, buying four retail parks for $21.4m (about R290m at the time) through a 49% stake in Dallas-based real estate investment firm Rainier Group. This year, another five retail properties were added to the portfolio, taking Emira’s US exposure to $75.9m (about R1.1bn).

That is more than 7% of total assets. Emira, whose only other offshore investment is a R760m stake in Growthpoint Australia, is the first and only JSE-listed company to offer South Africans exposure to the US real estate market.

Jennett’s surprise entry into the US initially raised eyebrows as it was widely regarded as untested territory for SA property companies. But his contrarian strategy not to follow the rest of his SA peers to Poland, the UK and Australia is starting to pay dividends. For the year to June 30, Emira’s US interests contributed 8% of the company’s income payouts to investors.

Moreover, the US is currently one of the best-performing real estate markets globally, with listed Reits delivering a total return of 26.6% (in US dollars) year to date, according to Anchor Stockbrokers. That compares to the SA listed property index’s measly 2.5% (in rands) total return over the same time.

Jennett is keen to double Emira’s US exposure to about 15% of total assets over the next two years. Speaking last month in Joburg on the investment case for the US, he said Emira’s strategy was to focus solely on open-air convenience centres anchored by grocery stores.

Other tenants typically include "big box" discounted sports apparel, home goods, cosmetics and clothing retailers. He is also targeting a specific geographic area of the US — mostly south and southeast states including Texas, Ohio, Indiana, North Carolina and Florida, which Jennett refers to as strong secondary growth nodes.