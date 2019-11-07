Clipping Goliath’s wings

This puts excessive power in a few hands. They are not subject to any effective checks and balances in their conduct, nor in their influence upon the activities and behaviour of the executive — as we have experienced at Metaco.

Furthermore, the company secretary is not independent, as recommended by King 4, and the same audit firm has been in place for 52 years.

Can you elaborate on how this relates to Comair’s dealings with Metaco?

DT: In my view, the board had not applied their minds to the acquisition and disposal of Metaco, causing significant damage to the business. There are similarities between what’s happening at the overall board and our experience over the past 12 months — they seem to follow a similar pattern of behaviour. They are connected in that way, but rather than a case of "gunning" for Comair we’re just highlighting what can happen if things aren’t done in the right way.

In a nutshell, what has Comair done to Metaco?

BW: We sold a company that was doing well into Comair, changed the strategy to accommodate Comair; Comair changed their strategy and decided that they didn’t need us anymore and we were left with a shell of what we had before. That’s why we have to take them on. Because the approach we have applied in taking them on is exactly what we would have done with any other business we worked with who had a crisis event happen to them. If we can’t do this with ourselves then what is our work really worth? It’s … standing up for what’s right. What they did was wrong and the way that they did it was wrong.

What would be a reasonable outcome for Metaco?