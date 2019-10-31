Food retail: a bigger slice of the pie

Sasfin senior analyst Alec Abraham says loyalty cards and the use of data analytics has enabled the retailers to be more aggressively efficient in their stock management.

"Pick n Pay seems to be tiering its stores on the basis of demographics rather than geography," says Abraham, who points out that in retail "stock management" is everything.

Brasher confirms that traditionally, retailers’ format was focused on geography: now it is more about demographics.

The critical issue is ensuring each store has the optimum range of stock — nothing more, nothing less. Getting the right balance means "we can eliminate waste and provide customers with more of what they want", explains Brasher.

He reckons there is scope for further improvement, thanks to the steady progress in computing power. "In the old days you couldn’t afford to store data, let alone analyse it."

The volume and margin increases — to 2.7% for the first half from 2.6% last year — are the outcome of a delicate balancing act by management.

For the past few years, improvements in profitability have been used to reduce prices and entice more customers into the stores.

It was an appropriate strategy given the tough trading conditions and the fact that its major competitor, Shoprite, which had been knocked off course by a capex speed bump, was vulnerable to more aggressive competition.

This time around, a portion of the profit gains were used to lift margins although much of it went on keeping internal inflation at just 2.2%.