Money & Investing Dead wood out: Sasol rallies on CEO purge A sweeping overhaul of its executive has been lauded by the market. But Lake Charles is still far from spitting out cash BL PREMIUM

This week Sasol pulled out all the stops as it moved to win back the trust of the market.

Not only did the oil and chemicals giant deliver a better-than-expected set of financial results, the release of which had twice been delayed, but it also showed its two joint CEOs the door.