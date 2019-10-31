Cartrack’s star turn

Opportune Investments CEO and stalwart Cartrack shareholder Chris Logan says the company is a rare open-ended growth story run by an "incredibly competent" CEO.

The scoreboard shows that in their respective latest interim periods, Cartrack increased revenue by 19% to R939m and Netstar by 3% to R764m. One might have assumed the implied market share gain by Cartrack would have meant sacrificing margins. But the group’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) was up a jaunty 28% to R480m on a well-reinforced 51% margin.

Netstar, meanwhile, showed a 13% gain in ebitda on a steady margin of 39%.

That performance is hardly shabby, but it would seem Cartrack is streets ahead, at least for the moment.

Now, it could be argued that a comparison between the two companies is not appropriate — Cartrack also operates in Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, while Netstar has a smaller global reach in Australia, Malaysia and certain African countries.

Perhaps it’s more instructive to look at Cartrack’s core SA segment, which showed a 16% top-line growth to R682m and an 18% gain in ebitda to R385m. The key margin edged up to almost 56.5%, well ahead of Netstar’s overall ebitda margin.

The key question is whether Netstar, whose parent company, Altron, is in the throes of a turnaround effort led by the well-respected Value Capital Partners, can accelerate growth or whether Cartrack will open the gap up further in the next few years.

Netstar’s globally connected car partnerships with Toyota and Vodacom (as detailed in the accompanying Altron story) look like a good opportunity to spur top-line growth and market reach. But Altron’s interim results booklet is not exactly forthcoming with nitty-gritty details about Netstar’s performance. One does, though, get the sense that Altron’s plans to double ebitda by the 2022 financial year (from the 2017 financial year’s number) is hitched firmly to Netstar’s progress.

Cartrack, on the other hand, does not hold back. The big "flash" number was that the figure of 1-million subscribers was surpassed. Calisto describes this as "a significant milestone which places us among a select group of global leaders in mobility solutions".

But for the FM the key number is that subscription revenue (in other words, annuity income) grew 26% to almost R900m, and reached a record level of 96% of total revenue.