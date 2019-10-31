Altron’s winning formula
The former Venter family vehicle shows no sign of slowing amid a turnaround begun under CEO Mteto Nyati
31 October 2019 - 05:00
JSE listed technology firm, Allied Electronics Corporation, widely referred to as "Altron is well on track to double earnings by the 2022 financial year.
The former Venter family business is barely recognisable, having staked its future on a relationship with software giant Microsoft, the growth of cloud services and partnerships in the automotive sector.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.