Money & Investing Altron’s winning formula The former Venter family vehicle shows no sign of slowing amid a turnaround begun under CEO Mteto Nyati BL PREMIUM

JSE listed technology firm, Allied Electronics Corporation, widely referred to as "Altron is well on track to double earnings by the 2022 financial year.

The former Venter family business is barely recognisable, having staked its future on a relationship with software giant Microsoft, the growth of cloud services and partnerships in the automotive sector.