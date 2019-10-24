SIPHO PITYANA: Era of balancing profit and purpose is upon us

If I were to be asked the question: "Is business doing enough to build a better SA?" my short answer would be another question: "Can we ever do enough?"

We cannot ignore the realities post-1994: our economy has grown, yet millions of unemployed people — particularly young people — have not seen any benefit from that growth.

Our economy has transformed — but the majority of black executives and investors remain marginalised.

We can boast that our financial services are ranked among the best in the world when it comes to governance and efficacy. But how many small businesses — the engines of inclusive growth — have access to capital?

We can also feel proud that we were ranked among the top 35 agriculture exporters in the world in 2018 — but how many black farmers contributed to that ranking?

I’m encouraged by the opportunities that the fourth industrial revolution offers — yet I am concerned that we are not strategically positioned to sit at the top table so we can maximise its benefits.

A lack of educational competence and skills to leverage these opportunities is especially worrying.

Post-apartheid, we quickly earned a reputation for being committed to good governance, with the world-class King codes and the ranking of our audit profession in the top three in the world as recently as 2016.

We have been a recruitment ground for high-end technical skills, including in mining and other disciplines.

But very few will remember this because of the blemishes that came with corporate scandals. Who forgets the rogues’ gallery that includes Steinhoff, KPMG, McKinsey, Bain and SAP?

The challenge facing business today in building a better SA, therefore, is to overcome our history and our damaging legacy, be it colonialism, apartheid, or state capture.

Business is working hard — extremely hard — in all these areas.