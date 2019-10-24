PHUTHI MAHANYELE-DABENGWA: The transformation mindset

When I was a teenager my father bought me shares in an Afrikaans newspaper and magazine publishing company called Naspers.

At the time I was bitterly disappointed — I’d wanted roller-skates instead.

Now, years later, as I find myself the CEO of Naspers SA, I can truly appreciate his foresight.

Back then, the shares were worth about R17.50 each. They’re now worth over R2,400.

Even in my 20s, working at independent investment firm Fieldstone in New York, it would have been a stretch to think that I might one day be an executive at a company that was once synonymous with the "old SA". But as I have learnt from many years in the boardrooms of corporates, foreign investment firms and development institutions, stereotyping people or organisations can be misleading when it comes to transformation.

While some companies may look good on paper, their transformation strategy is often more of the box-ticking variety than what I’ve seen more innovative companies embrace.

At Fieldstone, contrary to my expectations, it was not women senior partners or those of colour who showed me the ropes and helped me eventually grow into the position of vice-president.

It was a white male senior executive who took the chance and mentored an intern from Africa.