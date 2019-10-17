Time for Zeder to germinate its seeds

The executive team at PSG-controlled agri-business investor Zeder will need to plough their furrows more profitably after cashing in on the sale of the company’s "kingmaker" stake in consumer brands giant Pioneer Foods.

The proposed sale of Pioneer Foods — which makes up around half the portfolio value — to food and beverage icon PepsiCo has gone some way to deflect market frustration at the pedestrian returns notched up by Zeder over the past six years under CEO Norman Celliers.

For those who need reminding, the sale of Zeder’s 28% stake in Pioneer will bring in more than R6bn, and leave the company in a net cash position of around R4.8bn after roughly R1.5bn of debt is settled.

Zeder has reiterated its intention to pay out the bulk of the cash to shareholders, and hold back R500m-R750m to bolster its existing portfolio and perhaps seek new opportunities.

That means a much greater focus on a clutch of investments that Pioneer has overshadowed, and that the market has mostly overlooked.

By the FM’s calculation — which assumes R4.75bn is returned to shareholders — Zeder’s post-Pioneer portfolio will carry an official value of around R6.25bn.

Celliers told shareholders at a recent investment presentation that management hoped to build a R10bn portfolio within a few years. This would require considerable success for Zeder in growing the existing portfolio components, because the leftover cash holding certainly would not allow it to chase large new opportunities, at least not without tapping shareholders for fresh funding.

The market does not appear to be terribly enthusiastic about the remaining Zeder portfolio, and Celliers conceded that investors were questioning the directors’ valuation of the largely unlisted holdings.

If the net Pioneer proceeds — which equate to around 269c a share — are removed, then the Zeder share price is placing a value of around 185c a share on the remaining portfolio. Zeder estimates a value of around 300c a share on its four biggest holdings — seed business Zaad (roughly 128c a share), fruit marketing company Capespan (64c), The Logistics Group, or TLC, (58c) and JSE-listed agri-services business Kaap Agri (51c).

The retained cash from the Pioneer sale might add another 30c a share, though it would be prudent to disregard the difficult Zambian investment Agrivision and the R121m of "other investments" (where there is a paucity of detail).