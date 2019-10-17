How is Adapt IT coping with the fallout?

The shares of IT services company Adapt IT, once billed as a "mini-EOH", have suffered the contagion of association with its larger peer, with its stock losing 60% since January 31 2018. This week, it released full-year results to June, showing a 29% fall in EPS. Like EOH in its heyday, Adapt IT used its equity to buy companies. Those days are over; now it’s using debt. We asked CEO Sbu Shabalala whether its borrowings are under control.

You’ve got to see it in the context of the past financial year: making acquisitions became a bit of a challenge and the main contributing factor to that was our share price, which was not valued at levels that would have allowed us to do acquisitions we wanted.

So we made a strategic decision to only make cash acquisitions.

Or use debt?

Well, yes, but we utilised our cash for acquisitions and then we had to raise debt for working capital.

It’s not only that, we decided to buy back Adapt IT shares.

And then we also bought four smaller businesses.

Plus, towards the end of the year we had a very good transaction to do for our hospitality business: to buy a licence for Oracle, for us to be able to run the Oracle business for the next five years. So we made a R44m unplanned capital investment.

Will you be able to get the gearing down to the level of 50% you’re targeting in the next year?

Yes. If you look at our cash generation this year it was at about R179m, so I believe if we maintain the same cash generation we’ll be back below 50%.

The model of growth by acquisition seems to have been convincingly broken by EOH, to which Adapt IT was often compared as a smaller version. Is that a conundrum for you?