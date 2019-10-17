Money & Investing Stephen van Coller’s Churchill moment at EOH ‘Systemic’ looting is but one reason the future EOH will be a much humbler version of its hyped-up former self BL PREMIUM

EOH Holdings CEO Stephen van Coller has taken to calling himself "Johnnie Walker".

As he explained in an interview with the FM this week, Winston Churchill said at a particularly dark time for Britain in World War 2: "When you are walking through hell, keep walking."