SA Corporate's grand plans Property veteran Rory Mackey has been given another shot at righting the listing ship that is SA Corporate. It's a tall order

SA Corporate MD Rory Mackey has laid out an ambitious turnaround plan for the struggling property group.

But the property veteran has only one year in which to do so, following his recent reinstatement on a short-term contract, after a protracted and at times bizarre boardroom bust-up.