Attacq: a dividend darling, and cheap
Waterfall precinct is becoming one of those places you need never leave. It puts Attacq in the pound seats
10 October 2019 - 05:00
Waterfall developer Attacq, until recently viewed primarily as a capital-growth play, has quietly emerged as the JSE’s top-performing dividend payer.
The company declared a 10.1% increase in income payouts for the year to June 30.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.