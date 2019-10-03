Money & Investing The changing face of Capitec The bank is tired of its moneylender moniker as a surge in new savings accounts keeps growth on the go BL PREMIUM

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie is tired of being the poster boy for SA’s unsecured lending industry.

"Clients with savings products now outnumber clients with personal loans by four to one. And our unsecured loan book is still smaller than, for example, FNB’s," he tells the FM.