Nightmares in accounting: Pick n Pay’s headache
Wrestling with new accounting rules is probably the last thing SA’s retailers need right now. But it’s not all bad
03 October 2019 - 05:00
Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher was warned not to make any jokes during the webcast session on the group’s adoption of International Financial Reporting Standard 16 (IFRS 16).
Given the huge amount of work created by the introduction of the latest accounting standard and the dramatic changes to the presentation of the group’s results it requires — an extra R16bn debt on the income statement — it seemed a reasonable enough warning.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.