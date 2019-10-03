Christo Wiese’s Titan draws first blood
Christo Wiese’s private firm has taken the first step in what could be a radical overhaul at under-fire Brait
03 October 2019 - 05:00
Finally, something has given at Brait — even though it’s not the titantic deal first envisaged in the FM’s speculative article last month (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/money-and-investing/2019-09-19-not-again-christo-wieses-brazen-plan-for-brait/).
On Monday, the investment group’s major shareholder, retail tycoon Christo Wiese, confirmed surrendering R416m in shares to activist investor Mergence Investment Managers. There is now hope that a Wiese/Mergence partnership holds sufficient leverage to ensure value is unlocked fairly briskly from the group’s investment portfolio.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.