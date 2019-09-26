Trencor turns, finally

Investment holding group Trencor, which in its heyday controlled the largest operator of marine cargo containers in the world, has edged one step closer to unlocking its value-destroying control structure.

If all goes according to plan, 27.2-million Textainer shares (owned by Trencor) will be distributed to Trencor shareholders before year-end.

For Trencor shareholders it has been a painful and surprisingly slow process, given the stated commitment of its single largest institutional shareholder, Coronation Fund Managers, to shake things up.

At Coronation’s AGM early this year, head of investments Karl Leinberger said: "Trencor is a good example of a case where we have been quite active." He described how Coronation had engaged "strongly" with the company to reduce the six investment entry points available 20 years ago to just one. "Huge work was done behind the scenes to unlock the legal structures," said Leinberger.

However, though it has been on the cards for years, the unbundling is not quite in the bag. Several conditions need to be met before the final go-ahead.

A primary condition is that the JSE grants approval for a secondary listing of Textainer, which is registered in Bermuda and has a primary listing in New York.

The 27.2-million shares represent 48% of Textainer and the bulk of Trencor’s steadily diminishing value. Trencor’s end-December 2018 balance sheet valued the Textainer shares at R3.9bn, a precipitous 46% drop on the end-December 2017 value.

The slightly weaker rand was unable to make up for the more than halving of Textainer’s share price to $9.96, from $21.50.